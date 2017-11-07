CMA CGM chooses LNG as fuel for big ship order

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday that it had decided to use liquified natural gas (LNG) to power nine extra-large vessels it has ordered, in what would be a first for the industry.
CMA CGM had announced in September the order for nine giant ships, but said it had not yet chosen what fuel to adopt.
LNG has been touted as a solution for shipping firms as an alternative to bunker fuel before new international standards on fuel emissions take effect in 2020.
