CMA CGM chooses LNG as fuel for big ship order
November 7, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CMA CGM chooses LNG as fuel for big ship order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Tuesday that it had decided to use liquified natural gas (LNG) to power nine extra-large vessels it has ordered, in what would be a first for the industry.

Shipping containers belonging to CMA-CGM shipping Company are seen stacked in the port of Marseille, France, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

CMA CGM had announced in September the order for nine giant ships, but said it had not yet chosen what fuel to adopt.

LNG has been touted as a solution for shipping firms as an alternative to bunker fuel before new international standards on fuel emissions take effect in 2020.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
