China media group CMC raises $1.5 billion from Alibaba, Tencent

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state-backed media group CMC Inc said on Tuesday that it had raised around 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) in a fund-raising round from investors including rival tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

FILE PHOTO - Li Ruigang, Founding Chairman, China Media Capital (CMC), People's Republic of China, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

CMC, formerly CMC Holdings which stretches from sports to amusement parks, said the A-round fundraising was led by the two tech firms along with new investors such as property developer China Vanke Co Ltd.

CMC, founded by media magnate Li Ruigang in 2015, added the firm was valued at around 400 billion yuan after the round.