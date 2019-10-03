CMC Markets sees jump in annual income on robust trading revenue

FILE PHOTO: A financial trader works at his desk at CMC Markets in the City of London, Britain, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - CMC Markets (CMCX.L) forecast a jump in annual earnings on Thursday as it expects strong net trading revenue in the first half, recovering from stricter rules in Europe that hit online trading platform last year.

CMC expects net trading revenue from its business that deals with contracts for differences (CFDs) - the financial instrument that was the focus of a regulatory clampdown last year, to rise 22 million pounds ($27.04 million) to 85 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30.