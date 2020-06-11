CMC Markets makes 100 million pounds on March trading surge

FILE PHOTO: Financial traders work at their desks at CMC Markets in the City of London, Britain, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - CMC Markets (CMCX.L) reported a near 16-fold jump in annual profit on Thursday as it benefitted from the surge in transaction volumes due to the coronavirus-driven global stock market sell-off in February and March, sending the online trading firm’s shares up about 10% in early trade.

Financial trading platforms have emerged as one of the winners from the COVID-19-related lockdowns as the market volatility drove a surge in trading volumes by investors stuck at home with more time on their hands.

Widespread cancellations of sports events also left many punters starved of betting opportunities and switching to financial markets instead.

CMC, whose online trading platforms allow individuals to make leveraged bets on markets, saw profit before tax soar to 98.7 million pounds ($125.05 million) for the year ended March 31 from just 6.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company founded by Peter Cruddas, former co-treasurer of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, specialises in so-called contracts for difference (CFD), which give an investor exposure to price movements in securities without owning the underlying asset.

Unlike rival Plus500 (PLUSP.L), which reported a surge in revenue earlier this week but also a $150 million loss due to customer winnings, CMC acts effectively as a broker for trades and hence is little exposed to whether its customers win or lose.

“The group’s CFD platform continued to perform extremely well, with best in class availability and execution times being maintained during the extraordinarily high levels,” CMC said in a statement.

CMC proposed a final dividend of 12.18 pence per share.