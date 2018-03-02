CME posts record volumes in February, boosted by selloff

(Reuters) - CME Group’s (CME.O) daily average contract volumes hit record levels in February, boosted by a rout in U.S. markets.

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the CME Group offices in New York, United States, October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

CME said average daily volume was 27.3 million contracts during February, up 48 percent from a year earlier, while average equity index volumes were up 93 pct to 4.9 million contracts.

Wall Street fell for the first time in 11 months in February, hit by worries that rising interest rates and bond yields would cool the economy and finally begin to draw money out of equities after an almost decade-long rally.