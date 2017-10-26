CME profit plunges on higher expenses, lower market data revenue

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc (CME.O), the world’s largest futures market operator, reported a 34.7 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses and lower revenue from market data and information services.

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, said its expenses rose 2.1 percent to $322.9 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Revenue from market data and information services declined 4.2 percent to $96.9 million.

Late last year, the company changed the pricing of its data services, which help investors make trading decisions and minimize risk.

Equity trading slumped 8.8 percent, owing to less volatile market as compared to last year, which was marked with uncertainties over Brexit and U.S. election.

However, CME’s average daily trading volume rose 9.7 percent to 15.7 million contracts.

The Illinois-based company’s net income fell to $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, from $472.8 million, or $1.39 per share, a year earlier.