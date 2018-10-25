FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

CME profit beats on higher market data fees, lower taxes

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - CME Group’s (CME.O) quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as the exchange operator benefited from a U.S. corporate tax cut and earned more from providing market data services to clients.

A man enters the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Revenue from the company’s market data and information services business, which help investors make trading decisions and minimize risk, rose 14.2 percent to $110.7 million.

Like other exchange operators, CME has been increasingly trying to build its non-trading related businesses in a bid to reduce its dependence on market fluctuations.

The Chicago-based exchange operator’s income tax provision halved to $150 million. U.S. companies have been reaping the benefits of a corporate tax cut enacted by the Donald Trump administration.

Net income rose to $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.45 per share, beating Refinitiv estimates of $1.43.

Clearing and transaction fee revenue fell 0.5 percent to $752.5 million and average daily volumes fell 0.8 percent.

Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
