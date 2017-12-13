FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20
December 13, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in a few seconds

Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission will hold hearings on Aurora Cannabis’s hostile takeover bid for rival CanniMed Therapeutics on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. in Toronto, the regulator said on its website on Wednesday.

It will hear both Aurora’s and CanniMed’s applications, including Aurora’s complaint against a shareholder rights plan put in place by CanniMed on Nov. 28 that would hamper a takeover.

The hearings, held jointly with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, will continue on the two following days if needed, the regulator said.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

