Ontario regulator to hear Aurora, CanniMed cases on Dec. 20

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission will hold hearings on Aurora Cannabis’s hostile takeover bid for rival CanniMed Therapeutics on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. in Toronto, the regulator said on its website on Wednesday.

It will hear both Aurora’s and CanniMed’s applications, including Aurora’s complaint against a shareholder rights plan put in place by CanniMed on Nov. 28 that would hamper a takeover.

The hearings, held jointly with the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, will continue on the two following days if needed, the regulator said.