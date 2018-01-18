FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

CanniMed in talks with Aurora, postpones shareholder vote on Newstrike deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO) has postponed to Jan. 25 a shareholder vote on its proposed takeover of Newstrike Resources Ltd (HIP.V) in order to discuss a possible transaction with rival producer Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO).

    Aurora, which launched a hostile bid for CanniMed in November, and CanniMed have agreed to a standstill agreement, under which neither will solicit proxies or seek control of any additional shares of the target until Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m., CanniMed said in a statement on Thursday.

    Newstrike shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of CanniMed’s takeover of the company.

    Reporting By Nichola Saminather

