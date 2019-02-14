CME Group fourth-quarter profit rises 63 pct

(Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc on Thursday reported a 63 percent rise in adjusted fourth-quarter profit, aided by strong growth in revenue from clearing and settling transactions.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $624.5 million, or $1.77 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $383 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2tm2oGk]

Analysts on average had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.72 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.