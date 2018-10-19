U.S. CMS says 75,000 individuals' files accessed in data breach

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Friday it was responding to a data breach that exposed the files of about 75,000 individuals.

The agency said it detected anomalous activity in the Federally Facilitated Exchange’s (FFE) Direct Enrollment pathway for agents and brokers.

The number of files accessed in the breach represented a small fraction of consumer records present on the FFE, the CMS said.