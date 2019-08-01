August 1, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

CNH Industrial cuts year sales forecasts but sticks to EPS guidance

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Iveco Vision concept commercial vehicle is presented during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) (CNHI.N) trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue but maintained its guidance on profits after lower sales volumes and exchange rates weighed on results at the Italian-American machinery maker in the second quarter.

CNH Industrial now expects to book fully-year net sales from industrial activities of between $27 billion and $27.5 billion, versus previous guidance of approximately $28 billion.

The company, which makes most of its profit from farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, confirmed it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between $0.84 and $0.88 this year.

Milan-listed shares in the trucks and tractor maker rose as much as 1.8% to a session high after the earnings release.

The company’s main shareholder is Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding group of Italy’s Agnelli family.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below