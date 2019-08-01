CNH Industrial trims sales forecast but on course for profit target

MILAN (Reuters) - CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) (CNHI.N), whose brands include Iveco trucks, trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue but maintained its guidance on profits after lower sales volumes and exchange rates weighed on results in the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: A Iveco Vision concept commercial vehicle is presented during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Chief Executive Hubertus Muhlhauser told analysts on Thursday in a post-earnings call that the company continued to face negative effects from trade disputes and weather events driven by climate change, but that uncertainties were starting to reduce.

“If there is a silver lining here, it would be that our visibility into the effects of these headwinds are a bit clearer than they were some time ago,” he said.

Milan-listed shares in the trucks and tractor maker rose as much as 2.85% after the earnings release and were up 1.9% by 1455 GMT.

CNH Industrial - which also makes most construction equipment and powertrains - now expects to book fully-year net sales from industrial activities of between $27 billion and $27.5 billion, versus previous guidance of approximately $28 billion.

The company, whose main shareholder is Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding group of Italy’s Agnelli family, confirmed it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between $0.84 and $0.88 this year.

In the second quarter, CNH’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities were down 7.7% at $527 millions, short of a $594 million average forecast in a Reuters analyst survey.

CHN Industrial is expected to shed light on its long-term strategy at a capital market day on Sept. 3 and its Iveco truck unit has often been cited as a potential spin-off candidate.

Muhlhauser, who was appointed last year, said Iveco was a core part of the group but added that a wider strategy review was still in progress.

Previous Chairman Sergio Marchionne had said he was open to the possibility of hiving off some businesses once their balance sheets were sound.