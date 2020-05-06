Virus damage leaves CNH Industrial with first quarter loss, spin-off delay

MILAN (Reuters) - Vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Wednesday reported a first quarter net loss, far short of the profit analysts had forecast, and said the coronavirus crisis meant it would need extra time for a planned spin-off.

FILE PHOTO: A CNH Industrial building is pictured in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca

It said the uncertainties caused by the pandemic that has forced lockdowns across the world meant it could not yet provide guidance on future results or assess the full impact.

“Persisting uncertainties in evolving end-market conditions, together with possible further disruptions in our supply chain do not allow us to provide helpful guidance on the second quarter or full-year results at this time,” Chairwoman and acting Chief Executive Suzanne Heywood said in a statement.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, posted a net loss of $54 million, or $0.05 per share, in the first three months of this year, far short of a $13 million-net profit forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

That compares with a net profit of $264 million, or $0.19 per share, in the same period of last year.

The operating result of the industrial activities was also negative in the first quarter, at $148 million, compared to a $278 million profit a year earlier.

The group, which is controlled by Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said it was extending the deadline to split the company in two and list its truck, bus and engine division, which was initially scheduled to be completed by early 2021.

“The original timeline for implementation of such a spin-off will be extended because of market conditions,” it said.

CNH did not issue new guidance, after in March it withdrew its outlook for this year.

Heywood said the group’s available liquidity stood at $9.9 billion on March 31, “providing a solid cash base and headroom within our credit facilities to navigate this uncertain and challenging environment”.

The group is progressively resuming operations around the world and plans to return to full activity at most of its facilities by the end of this month.

By 1350 GMT, Milan-listed shares in CNH Industrial were down 1.4% after rising before results were released.