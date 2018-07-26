CNH Industrial revises guidance after strong second-quarter, shares up 5 percent

MILAN (Reuters) - Trucks and tractor maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) on Thursday improved its guidance for the full year after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, pushing shares up more than 5 percent.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said adjusted operating profit for its industrial activities in April-June rose 44 percent to $571 million, while net industrial sales increased 16 percent to $7.58 billion.

The company said it expects to report a 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of between $0.67 and $0.71, up from $0.65-0.67 forecast previously, and decrease its net industrial debt to between $0.7-0.9 billion, compared with a previous guidance of $0.8-1.0 billion.