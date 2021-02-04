CNOOC plans highest capex since 2014 after 5% rise in oil, gas output

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday it plans to raise its capital spending this year to 90-100 billion yuan ($13.93-$15.48 billion), the highest since 2014, as it prioritises domestic drilling and steps up natural gas development.
CNOOC, one of the industry’s lowest-cost explorers and producers, said estimated net oil and gas output reached 528 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) last year, versus an earlier target of 520-530 million boe and up 5% from 2019.
Production from offshore China will account for about 68% of the 2021 target and overseas operations 32%, as compared to the 64%-36% split seen in the previous two years, the company said.
For 2021, the company aims for production of 545-555 million boe.
Standing out among the 19 new projects to commence operation this year will be CNOOC’s first major fully owned deepwater gas field, Lingshui 17-2 in the South China Sea.
It is aiming for first output late this year with peak annual output of 3 billion cubic metres.
CNOOC in January started sailing Shenhai-1, a newly commissioned massive deepwater oil and gas production and storage facility to Lingshui.
The company has pledged to use 3-5% of its total annual spending on offshore wind power, having launched its first wind power farm in east China last September with future expansion planned in several other coastal provinces.
($1 = 6.4611 Chinese yuan renminbi)
