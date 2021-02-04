CNOOC plans highest capex since 2014 after 5% rise in oil, gas output

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday it plans to raise its capital spending this year to 90-100 billion yuan ($13.93-$15.48 billion), the highest since 2014, as it prioritises domestic drilling and steps up natural gas development.

FILE PHOTO: The Hai Yang Shi You 981 oil platform operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is seen in the sea off China's southernmost Hainan province, March 23, 2018. Picture taken March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/ File Photo

CNOOC, one of the industry’s lowest-cost explorers and producers, said estimated net oil and gas output reached 528 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) last year, versus an earlier target of 520-530 million boe and up 5% from 2019.

Production from offshore China will account for about 68% of the 2021 target and overseas operations 32%, as compared to the 64%-36% split seen in the previous two years, the company said.

For 2021, the company aims for production of 545-555 million boe.

Standing out among the 19 new projects to commence operation this year will be CNOOC’s first major fully owned deepwater gas field, Lingshui 17-2 in the South China Sea.

It is aiming for first output late this year with peak annual output of 3 billion cubic metres.

CNOOC in January started sailing Shenhai-1, a newly commissioned massive deepwater oil and gas production and storage facility to Lingshui.

The company has pledged to use 3-5% of its total annual spending on offshore wind power, having launched its first wind power farm in east China last September with future expansion planned in several other coastal provinces.

Graphic: CNOOC's Capital Spending

Graphic: CNOOC's Oil & Gas Ouptut

($1 = 6.4611 Chinese yuan renminbi)