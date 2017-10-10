FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Power to buy clean energy assets from parent for $750 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 10, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 10 days ago

China Power to buy clean energy assets from parent for $750 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Power International Development Ltd said it would buy clean energy assets from its state-owned parent State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) for 4.97 billion yuan ($750.4 million), accelerating a push away from coal-fired generation.

The parent will inject natural gas, hydro, solar and wind power assets into the company, expanding its foothold in five provinces in mainland China -- Guangdong, Guangxi, Anhui, Hubei and Shandong, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing late on Monday.

The acquisitions will boost China Power’s total attributable installed capacity by 11.8 percent and increase the share of clean energy to about one-third of its capacity, the company said. Its power plants are mostly coal-fired.

China Power said it would fund the acquisitions partly through a sale of HK$2 billion ($256.25 million) in new shares in a one-for-three offer to existing shareholders. The remainder will be financed by internal resources.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.