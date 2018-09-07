FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 7, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pollution regulator issues notices to Coal India for environmental non-compliance

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The pollution regulator for the central Indian state of Odisha issued notices to Coal India mines with a combined annual capacity of 20 million tonnes for non-compliance on environmental norms, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The notices, issued in July and August to 2 mines, alleged that the sludge treatment plant in one of the mines was found to be defunct and that the water sprinkling systems to keep dust under control were inadequate, among other things.

The Odisha state pollution control board also alleged that a coal fire was observed in one of the mines, and that firefighting measures were inadequate.

Coal India said the issues had either been rectified or were in the process of being rectified.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.