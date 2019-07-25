Cobham to be acquired by Advent International: FT

(Reuters) - British engineer Cobham Plc (COB.L) is to be acquired by U.S. private equity firm Advent International in a deal that would value it at about 4 billion pounds ($4.99 billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the situation.

The transaction is to be unveiled on Thursday morning in London and the exact price per share that Advent would pay could not be learned, the FT here said.

Cobham and Advent International were not immediately available for comment on the report.