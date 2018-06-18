BOK Financial to buy CoBiz in $1 billion deal

(Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp (BOKF.O) said on Monday it would acquire CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ.O) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1 billion to expand in Arizona and Colorado.

CoBiz shareholders will receive $5.70 in cash and 0.17 BOK shares for each share they hold, translating to a total price of $23.02 per CoBiz share and representing a 4 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Both Tulsa Oklahoma-headquartered BOK and Denver-based CoBiz provide a range of banking services such as commercial banking, real estate, private banking and treasury management. CoBiz also offers property and casualty insurance.

BOK expects $60 million in pre-tax costs related to the deal, but the acquisition should boost earnings by 6 percent in 2019 and 9 percent in 2020, the company said.

Goldman Sachs was BOK’s financial adviser, while BofA Merrill Lynch advised CoBiz.