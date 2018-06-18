BOK Financial to buy peer CoBiz in $1 billion deal

(Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp (BOKF.O) said on Monday it would buy smaller peer CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ.O) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1 billion to expand in Arizona and Colorado.

Both Tulsa, Oklahoma-headquartered BOK and Denver-based CoBiz provide a range of banking services such as commercial banking, real estate, private banking and treasury management. CoBiz also offers property and casualty insurance.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of mergers in the U.S. banking industry following an overhaul of tax laws and Washington’s efforts to roll back some rules on capital requirements for banks.

Lower corporate tax rates have helped mid-sized U.S. banks free up cash to buy smaller companies.

Last month, regional lender Fifth Third (FITB.O) agreed to buy MB Financial Inc (MBFI.O) in a $4.7 billion deal.

CoBiz, which has about $3.8 billion in assets, operates four branches in Arizona and 11 branches in Colorado.

Its shareholders will receive $5.70 in cash and 0.17 BOK shares for each share they hold, translating to a total price of $23.02 per CoBiz share and representing a 4 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

BOK expects $60 million in pre-tax costs related to the deal, but the acquisition should boost earnings by 6 percent in 2019 and 9 percent in 2020, the company said.

Goldman Sachs was BOK’s financial adviser, while BofA Merrill Lynch advised CoBiz.