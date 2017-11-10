FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola mulls withdrawing Argentina investment: newspaper
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
A sinkhole of struggle
Puerto Rico
A sinkhole of struggle
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2017 / 7:43 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Coca-Cola mulls withdrawing Argentina investment: newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) may withdraw part of a $1 billion investment in Argentina due to concerns over a government proposal to raise taxes on soft drinks, newspaper El Cronista reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - A detail of a can of Coca-Cola is seen in London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The U.S.-based company had pledged $1 billion over four years in January 2016, one of the first major investment announcements made after business-friendly President Mauricio Macri took office.

Citing anonymous company sources, Cronista said Coca-Cola was also considering halting purchases of concentrated juice from Argentine citrus producers.

Coca-Cola representatives in Argentina and the United States did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The proposal to raise sales taxes on soft drinks to 17 percent, from up to 8 percent previously, came as part of a broader tax reform Macri’s administration presented last week. The reform aims to drastically cut corporate income taxes, but raises taxes on some consumer goods to offset revenue losses.

On Thursday the government agreed to ditch a proposed tax on wine after vineyards complained the measure would cripple wine production.

The tax proposal will be presented to Congress on Monday.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.