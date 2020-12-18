Uzbekistan invites bids for its stake in joint venture with Coca-Cola

TASHKENT (Reuters) - The government of Uzbekistan on Friday invited potential investors to express interest in its stake in a joint venture with Coca-Cola and said Rothschild was its exclusive advisor for the planned deal.

The Tashkent government holds a 57.1% stake in Coca-Cola Ichimligi Uzbekiston, which controls almost a half of the soft drinks market in the Central Asian nation of 34 million people.

The company reported a revenue of 1.455 trillion Uzbek sums (about $160 million) last year, a 46% jump year-on-year, the government said in a statement.

It said it would accept letters from would-be bidders by Dec. 31 and pick the participants of the first stage of the sale process by Jan. 14. The government provided no guidance on how much it planned to raise from the sale.