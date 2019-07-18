Coca-Cola HBC to launch Costa Coffee products in several markets in 2020

(Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Thursday it will launch Costa Coffee products in several markets next year, months after Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) bought the cafe chain from Whitbread (WTB.L) in a $5.1 billion deal.

The company, which sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, plans to launch Costa Coffee in at least 10 of those markets, including Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia and Switzerland.

(Corrects to say Coca-Cola HBC will launch Costa Coffee products in several markets, not open Costa Coffee outlets, in paragraph one)