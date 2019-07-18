Coca-Cola HBC to open Costa Coffee outlets in several markets in 2020

(Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Thursday it will open Costa Coffee outlets in several markets next year, months after Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) bought the cafe chain from Whitbread (WTB.L) in a $5.1 billion deal.

The company, which sells Coca-Cola drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, plans to launch Costa Coffee in at least 10 of those markets, including Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia and Switzerland.