(Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners CCEPC.L on Thursday reported a 4.5% rise in annual revenue and said it expects that to grow in low-single digit in 2020, while also announcing a 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) share buyback.

The world’s largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola (KO.N) reported 2019 revenue of 12 billion euros and operating profit of 1.55 billion euros, up 6% on a comparable basis.