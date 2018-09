(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) to make cannabis-infused beverages, BNN Bloomberg reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index-listed company Coca-Cola (KO) is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The companies would likely develop health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.