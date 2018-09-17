Coke, Aurora in talks to make cannabis-infused drinks: BNN Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) is in talks with cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) to make marijuana-infused beverages, Canadian news service BNN Bloomberg reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index-listed company Coca-Cola (KO) is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The companies would likely develop health-focused beverages that will ease inflammation, pain and cramping, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Coca-Cola said in a statement, referring to cannabidiol, a constituent of cannabis.

“No decisions have been made at this time,” the beverage group said, adding that it would not comment on further speculation.

Aurora, in a separate statement, said it would not discuss business development initiatives until they are finalized, but added: “Aurora has expressed specific interest in the infused beverage space, and we intend to enter that market.”

A partnership between Coke and Aurora would mark the first entry of a major manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages into the market for cannabis-related products.

The news comes as more U.S. states move to legalize marijuana for recreational use and as Canada, where Aurora is based, prepares to fully legalize the recreational use of cannabis next month.

There is no guarantee that talks between the companies will be successful or that a commercial agreement would be made public, BNN Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this year, alcohol producer Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.N) said it will make cannabis-infused drinks with Hydropothecary Corp (HEXO.TO), while Corona beer maker Constellation Brands (STZ.N) invested $4 billion more into marijuana producer Canopy Growth (WEED.TO).

Coca-Cola’s shares rose marginally in premarket trade on Monday.