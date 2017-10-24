FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coca-Cola to invest up to $90 million in Kenya to broaden product range
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 24, 2017 / 8:23 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Coca-Cola to invest up to $90 million in Kenya to broaden product range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co plans to invest up to $90 million in Kenya over the three years through 2018 to increase its product range in the region’s biggest economy, the soft drinks maker said on Tuesday.

A woman walks by a store decorated with a Coca-Cola logo in the town of Ahero near Kisumu, Kenya April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Coca-Cola, which is the leader in the Kenyan soda market with brands like Coke and Fanta, has committed to invest $17 billion in Africa as a whole since 2014, double what was invested in the continent a decade before, the company said.

The group, which faces growing competition in Kenya from other soft drinks producers like SABmiller and PepsiCo, said on Tuesday it will produce a wider range of soft drinks in the country from 2018 but did not give details.

“It brings the total investment by The Coca-Cola Company in Kenya, between 2016 and 2018, to $90 million,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.