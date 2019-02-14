Bottler Coca-Cola HBC warns of hit to consumer spending

(Reuters) - Soft drink bottler Coca Cola HBC AG’s (CCH.L) shares fell nearly 7 percent on Thursday as it warned that slowing economic growth across a range of both developing and developed markets was likely to hurt consumer spending.

The Swiss-based company, one of the largest bottlers of Coca‑Cola Company brands, also flagged a likely doubling of the costs of its 800 million euro Eurobond in a refinancing this year as well as a 50 million euro hit to core profit from foreign currency effects.

That outweighed rises in most of its key metrics for the full year and made it the top loser on London’s bluechip index.

“Economic growth in 2019 is forecast to slow down in a number of our markets, which is likely to negatively impact consumer spending in the established and developing segments,” the company said in a statement.

Comparable earnings before interest and tax rose to 680.7 million euros ($768.17 million) for the year ended Dec.31 from 621 million euros a year earlier. On a per share basis, the company earned 1.306 euros.

Volumes rose 4.2 percent, while the company also saw some price increases.

Sales in the FTSE-100 company, which sells non-alcoholic drinks in 28 countries mostly in Europe, also rose 2.1 percent to 6.66 billion euros.

The Coca‑Cola Company indirectly holds about 23 percent of Coca Cola HBC AG, according to the bottler’s 2017 annual report.