Coca Cola quarterly revenue beats on soft drinks, teas boost

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles, California U.S. November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above market expectations, driven by demand for its sparkling soft drinks, teas and coffees.

Net revenue grew 16% to $9.07 billion. Wall Street was expecting $8.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $2.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $870 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.