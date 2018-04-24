FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018

Coca-Cola revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday on higher demand for Coke Zero Sugar and new flavors of Diet Coke.

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The Fanta and Sprite maker’s net profit rose to $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 30 from $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue fell 16 percent to $7.63 billion, due to the divestment of its bottling operations, but beat analysts’ estimate of $7.34 billion.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

