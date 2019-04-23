Coca-Cola sales, profit beat on strong demand for water, soft drinks

FILE PHOTO: Cans of Coca-Cola are pictured in the refrigerator during an event in Paris, France, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday, as it sold more water and soft drinks, including its signature soda and Coke Zero, sending its shares up 4 percent before the bell.

After facing years of declines in soda sales, beverage makers are attracting consumers with flavored waters, reformulated recipes, new fruity flavors and low-sugar drinks.

Volumes, a key indicator of demand, grew 2 percent in the first quarter ended March 29, driven by strength in its Asian and European markets.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency swings and acquisitions, rose 6 percent. Price hikes and stockpiling by its bottlers due to Brexit uncertainty also helped sales.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.02 billion, and the company earned 48 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $7.88 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.68 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $1.37 billion, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.