FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coke's North American sales rise fuels market share gains over Pepsi
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in an hour

Coke's North American sales rise fuels market share gains over Pepsi

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co’s (KO.N) quarterly profit and revenue topped analysts’ estimates, helped by a 3 percent rise in North American sales as it gains market share over arch rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N).

FILE PHOTO - A detail of a can of Coca-Cola is seen in London, Britain March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The company sold more Sprite, teas and coffees during the quarter, offsetting a dip in Diet Coke sales.

In contrast, PepsiCo reported a drop in quarterly beverage sales in North America for the first time in two years, hit by weak demand for Gatorade and marketing missteps.

“Coca-Cola is clearly gaining share as evidenced by the very wide performance gap between itself and PepsiCo,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note.

Analysts have attributed Coca-Cola’s market share gains to its franchising initiatives and a more aggressive push to sell juices, teas and vitamin water.

Its recent acquisitions in the non-soda category include salty mineral water brand Topo Chico, Honest Tea and Unilever’s (UNc.AS) AdeS soy-based beverages.

Beverage makers have been hit by consumers opting for healthier drinks, particularly in the United States, and growing pressure from health experts who have blamed sugary drinks for a rise in obesity.

Refranchising bottling operations has helped Coca-Cola eliminate costs of operating a low-margin business and gives it a more predictable revenue stream.

Cost of goods sold fell 18 percent in the quarter, and general and selling expenses dropped 20 percent.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola’s shareholders rose to $1.45 billion, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.05 billion, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 50 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 49 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 14.6 percent to $9.08 billion as the company refranchised some bottling operations, but beat the average estimate of $8.72 billion.

Coca-Cola’s shares, which have risen 11.3 percent this year, were little changed in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.