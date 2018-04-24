Cargill sees balanced global cocoa market in 2017/18

BERLIN (Reuters) - Cargill sees the global cocoa market broadly balanced in the current 2017/18 season, the company’s commercial director for cocoa said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

While crops in West Africa got off to a strong start, production has tapered off, Cargill’s Francesca Kleemans told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

Kleemans pegged this on a combination of drier weather earlier in the season and the impact of depressed global prices.