Cargill sees balanced global cocoa market in 2017/18

BERLIN (Reuters) - Cargill sees the global cocoa market broadly balanced in the current 2017/18 season, the company’s commercial director for cocoa said on Tuesday.
While crops in West Africa got off to a strong start, production has tapered off, Cargill’s Francesca Kleemans told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.
Kleemans pegged this on a combination of drier weather earlier in the season and the impact of depressed global prices.
Reporting by Ana Ionova; Editing by Andrew Heavens