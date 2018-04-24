FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Cargill sees balanced global cocoa market in 2017/18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Cargill sees the global cocoa market broadly balanced in the current 2017/18 season, the company’s commercial director for cocoa said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

While crops in West Africa got off to a strong start, production has tapered off, Cargill’s Francesca Kleemans told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

Kleemans pegged this on a combination of drier weather earlier in the season and the impact of depressed global prices.

Reporting by Ana Ionova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

