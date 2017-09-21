Global cocoa surpluses to continue for four or five years: ICCO

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Global cocoa supply surpluses will continue for the next four or five years if current production trends persist, Jean-Marc Anga, the executive director of the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), told Reuters on Thursday.

With growth in output outpacing demand, the current bear market for the main ingredient in chocolate will continue for two or three more years, he said, speaking on the sidelines of an ICCO meeting in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital, Abidjan.