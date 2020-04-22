Ivory Coast to boost local cocoa-grinding with $16.7 million fund

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will create a cocoa-processing fund worth 10 billion CFA francs ($16.7 million) to help domestic grinders compete against long-dominant international players, the government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa-grower, produced about 2.2 million tonnes of cocoa last year, but processed only around 547,000 tonnes of beans in the October-September season.

“It’s a question of filling a major deficit in the sector that is essentially due to a lack of financial means,” spokesman Sidi Tiemoko Toure told reporters after a cabinet meeting, referring to the new fund.

The government will separately support domestic cocoa exporters with subsidies of 35 CFA francs per kg up to a maximum of 50,000 tonnes in the current 2019/20 campaign and the next three campaigns.