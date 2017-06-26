Heavy rain damages Ivory Coast cocoa crop

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Heavy rains and inadequate sunshine in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions last week damaged cocoa pods and flooded plantations, posing a risk to the size of the mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.The world's top cocoa producer is in its rainy season and downpours are expected until at least July. Farmers said the weather was hurting the April-September mid-crop and cocoa pods were rotting on trees. They also reported a tightness of supply.

In the southern region of Divo, farmers said heavy rain had flooded plantations and damaged a main road to the commercial capital and port of Abidjan.

"There have been three days of non-stop rain. The damage is considerable," said Amadou Diallo, who farms near Divo. "It's worrying. Some plantations are flooded and a major bridge has been swept away."

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers said overcast weather and heavy rain was hurting bean quality and output.

"The number of pods rotting on the trees is growing ... If the sun doesn't come out in the next two weeks the losses will be serious," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre.

Similar conditions were reported in the southern regions of Aboisso, Agboville, and Tiassale, the western regions of Duekoue and Gagnoa and the coastal region of Sassandra.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for a quarter of national output, farmers said the moisture was rising in plantations and supply was tight.

"Sales are becoming very feeble," said Aka Marcel, who farms near Daloa.