Ivory Coast rains make cocoa farmers hopeful for next main crop

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Above average rains in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions last week should boost the next main crop in autumn, while the April to September mid-crop is tailing off, farmers said on Monday.

In the center-western region of Daloa, farmers said weather conditions were ideal for the next main crop after a disappointing mid-crop due to a lack of rain.

“Now there is enough water in the ground. We’re expecting a good blossoming start next month,” said Germain Adou, who farms near Daloa. “The mid-crop has slowed down,” he added.

Data collected by Reuters showed that rainfall in Daloa, including the region of Bouafle, was 68.1 millimeters (mm) last week, 40.5 mm above average.

Similar conditions were reported in the central region of Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was 50.2 mm last week, 22.6 mm above average and in the western region of Man which received 36.6 mm, 5.6 mm above average.

The central region of Bongouanou, however, received 21 mm last week, 9 mm below average.

In the southern region of Divo, farmers said weather conditions were threatening the current harvest’s quality.

“We’re worried for the beans in the bush. Some buyers are complaining about the beans being very humid,” said Etienne Loba, who farms near Divo.

Data showed rainfall in Divo was 43.2 mm last week, 2.8 mm above average.

In Soubre in the west, farmers said they were hoping for rains in July for an early start to the main crop.

“We’re cutting the mid-crop’s last pods,” said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre. “We need a good level of rainfall in July for an early main crop,” he said.

Data showed that rainfall in Soubre, which includes the regions of Sassandra and San Pedro, was 52.9 mm last week, 1.5 mm below the five-year average.

Rainfall was below average in the southern region of Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou.

Average temperatures ranged between 25.03 and 27.61 degrees Celsius.