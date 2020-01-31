Japan drugstore MatsumotoKiyoshi to buy 20% of rival, aim for full merger next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese drugstore firm MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings (3088.T) said it would buy 20% of rival Cocokara Fine Inc (3098.T) for $350 million, aiming for a full merger next year as the sector grapples with fierce price competition and rising labor costs.

MatsumotoKiyoshi will pay 6,460 yen per Cocokara Fine share for the 20% stake, most of which will be newly issued, the companies said in a statement.

That is much less than Cocokara Fine’s closing price of 6,750 yen on Friday. The stock had risen 4.5% on the day after the Nikkei business daily reported a deal was imminent.

With combined annual revenue of over 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) this year, a merger would make them bigger than market leaders Tsuruha Holdings (3391.T) and Welcia Holdings (3141.T).

Popularly known as “Matsukiyo”, MatsumotoKiyoshi started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s. The chain pioneered discount cosmetics and became popular for a casual format which encouraged customers to sample products. They also expanded into new areas such as food and liquor.

But other pharmacy chains have also followed, and analysts say the discount drugstore industry appears saturated. Like the rest of Japan’s retail sector, the firms are also grappling with a dwindling workforce and sluggish consumer spending.