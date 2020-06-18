Worker dies in accident at Codelco´s Radomiro Tomic mine in northern Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said Thursday a worker had died in an accident at its Radomiro Tomic mine in northern Chile while performing maintenance work.

The incident occurred late Wednesday as the 33-year-old operator worked in an extraction truck.

“Work in the accident sector was immediately suspended, and we informed the authorities of the situation,” the firm said in a statement.

The accident comes as Codelco operates with limited staff amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic in Chile.