World News
June 18, 2020 / 2:01 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Worker dies in accident at Codelco´s Radomiro Tomic mine in northern Chile

Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said Thursday a worker had died in an accident at its Radomiro Tomic mine in northern Chile while performing maintenance work.

The incident occurred late Wednesday as the 33-year-old operator worked in an extraction truck.

“Work in the accident sector was immediately suspended, and we informed the authorities of the situation,” the firm said in a statement.

The accident comes as Codelco operates with limited staff amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic in Chile.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below