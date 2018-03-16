FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
March 16, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Chile's Codelco posts profit of $2.88 billion in 2017: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco COBRE.UL posted profits of $2.88 billion in 2017, boosted by rising copper prices even as production costs rose, according to preliminary results reported by a local newspaper on Friday.

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, Chile January 7, 2015. Picture taken January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, saw costs spike 7.8 percent during the same period, the daily El Mercurio reported, as the miner has been forced to dig deeper, and through poorer quality ore, to keep output flowing in recent years.

A worker monitors a process inside the plant at the copper refinery of Codelco Ventanas in Ventanas city, Chile January 7, 2015. Picture taken January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

The report said Codelco chairman Oscar Landerretche had delivered the still preliminary results in a presentation on Thursday.

The final 2017 profit and production figures are due to be released next week.

Chile is the world´s top copper producer.

Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.