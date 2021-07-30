Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

Chile's Codelco says pre-tax profits in H1 2021 were $3.675 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Codelco's logo at its headquarters in Santiago. March , 2018. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Top world copper producer Codelco saw pre-tax profits in the first half of 2021 of $3.675 billion while the company’s wholly-owned mines produced 796,000 tonnes of copper, up 7% versus the first half of 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The state miner reported direct cash costs rose 3.7% in the first half to $1.347 per pound of copper, versus the first half of 2020.

Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein

