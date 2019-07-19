Exclusive: Apollo Global makes offer for France's Coface - sources

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) has approached Coface SA (COFA.PA), the credit insurance subsidiary of French bank Natixis (CNAT.PA), with an acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal talks between Apollo and Coface are at an early stage, and there is no certainty they will result in an agreement, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Details of the price negotiations could not be learned.

Coface did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apollo declined to comment.