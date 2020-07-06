COFCO hires former Comexim trader Costa to lead U.S. cash coffee sales

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chinese commodities trader COFCO International said on Monday it has hired coffee trader Rodrigo Costa to lead its U.S. cash coffee sales unit.

Costa comes from the U.S. office of Comexim, a large Brazilian coffee exporting company. He has previously worked as head of the U.S. coffee desk at Societe Generale.

“His appointment is part of our focused effort to continuously improve and expand COFCO International’s marketing service to the global coffee industry,” the Chinese company said.

Costa will report to COFCO’s global head of Softs Trading, Bernardo Rodrigues, the company said.