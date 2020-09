(Reuters) - Cable operator Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N) and Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO) said on Thursday they will pursue deal talks for Cogeco Inc’s (CGO.TO) assets after a C$10.3 billion bid was rejected by the Canadian telecom company’s board.

The offer was also rejected by Cogeco’s top investor on Wednesday.

Altice USA is looking to buy the U.S. assets of Cogeco and sell the rest to Rogers Communications.