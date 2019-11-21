Brazilian education co Cogna up 2.2% after reports of IPO of its K-12 division

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian education company Cogna (COGN3.SA) rose up to 5.9% and were rising more than 2% in early afternoon trading on reports of an initial public offering of its K-12 division, known as Vasta Educação in the U.S.
Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday that Cogna seeks a valuation of roughly 8 billion reais ($1.90 billion) for VASTA, sending shares up more than 2%.
Investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Itau Unibanco Holding SA have been hired to manage the offering, according to the report.
Cogna wants to list its K-12 division following the steps of other Brazilian education companies such as Arco Platform and Afya, that listed their shares in the U.S.
Cogna did not immediately comment on the matter.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl