Industry, Materials & Utilities

Optical component maker II-VI to bid nearly $6.5 billion for Coherent: WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - II-VI Inc, an opto-electronic component maker, is planning to bid nearly $6.5 billion for laser manufacturer Coherent Inc by Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

II-VI plans to offer $260 a share for Coherent, which would include $130 in cash and the rest in II-VI shares, the report said.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

