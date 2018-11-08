Coherus prices biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta at 33 percent discount

(Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc said on Thursday it would price its biosimilar to Amgen Inc’s infection-fighting treatment, Neulasta, at a 33 percent discount.

The list price of $4,175 per unit set by Coherus is the same as Mylan NV’s biosimilar Fulphila that was approved earlier this year.

Coherus intends to launch the biosimilar, Udenyca, on Jan. 3, it said on a conference call.

Udenyca, the second approved copycat version to Neulasta, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week.

Neulasta, used to fight infections in cancer patients, has a list price of $6,231 per unit, and brought Amgen revenue of $4.53 billion in 2017.

Coherus on Thursday also reported a bigger-than expected quarterly loss of 87 cents per share.